The SportsFilter Fantasy Premier League is Back: Anyone who plays Fantasy Premier League is welcome to join using the link or the code "9zha9n", even if you're in other leagues at the same time. Don't want to give away too much here, but I'm not going through another year of not having Erling Haaland.
Wait! They start playing on Friday already? Didn't the season just end recently?
posted by NoMich at 12:12 PM on August 09, 2023
Thanks, I posted this a couple of days ago too. I don't have it on my list either. I haven't figured out how to tag RCade so he will see this post.
posted by Law5section2 at 03:05 PM on August 09, 2023
The gameweek 1 deadline is Friday August 11 at 1:30 p.m. Eastern, 90 minutes before the Premier League season opener between Burnley and Manchester City.
posted by rcade at 07:50 PM on August 09, 2023
Thanks for renewing the league. Haaland was my first pick, he's more expensive than last year so I couldn't afford many of the midfielders I wanted. I'm going to have to do some reshuffling tonight. Good luck to everyone!
posted by Law5section2 at 08:55 AM on August 10, 2023
Last season went on longer because of the Qatar World Cup, making the already brief English football offseason even briefer.
posted by rcade at 12:35 PM on August 10, 2023
posted by jjzucal at 10:29 AM on August 09, 2023