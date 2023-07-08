We have a trade to announce: • Pittsburgh acquires defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk & San Jose’s 2026 third-round draft pick.
• San Jose acquires Pittsburgh’s 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected), forward Mikael Granlund, defenseman Jan Rutta & forward Mike Hoffman.
• Montreal acquires Pittsburgh’s 2025 second-round draft pick, defenseman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith & forward Nathan Legare.
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 12:09 PM - 1 comment
San Jose needed to retain only $1.5 million of Karlsson's contract? Pittsburgh will be on the hook for $10 million of his dollars for the next four seasons.
posted by NoMich at 02:27 PM on August 06, 2023