August 06, 2023

We have a trade to announce: • Pittsburgh acquires defenseman Erik Karlsson, forward Rem Pitlick, forward Dillon Hamaliuk & San Jose’s 2026 third-round draft pick.





• San Jose acquires Pittsburgh’s 2024 first-round draft pick (top-10 protected), forward Mikael Granlund, defenseman Jan Rutta & forward Mike Hoffman.







• Montreal acquires Pittsburgh’s 2025 second-round draft pick, defenseman Jeff Petry, goaltender Casey DeSmith & forward Nathan Legare. posted by tommybiden to hockey at 12:09 PM - 1 comment

