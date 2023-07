Aaron Rodgers Has a Smaller Cap Hit Than Zach Wilson: The New York Jets have $35 million in extra cap space because Aaron Rodgers restructured his deal to turn $110 million in guarantees into $75 million. His cap hit this season becomes $8.9 million, which is $700,000 lower than backup Zach Wilson's. "I think it says a lot when the best player on your football team -- a Hall of Famer -- is willing to sacrifice something because he wants to win," said head coach Robert Saleh.

