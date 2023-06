Paolo Banchero Chooses US over Italy for FIBA World Cup: NBA rookie of the year Paolo Banchero has decided to play for Team USA instead of Italy ahead of the FIBA World Cup this summer. U.S. coach Steve Kerr and exec Grant Hill worked for months to persuade Banchero, who had plans to play for Italy in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics that were derailed by the Covid pandemic.

posted by rcade to basketball at 06:50 PM - 0 comments