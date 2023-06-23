June 23, 2023

Superhyped Prospect Victor Wembanyama Selected #1 in NBA Draft: After being hyped as the greatest prospect ever, we have to ask: is he really that great? The Sporting News ranks the hype of prospects in any sport. Is Victor freaked out by all of this hype? According to him, the answer is No. Yahoo Sports grades the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.
Other than Orlando's quizzical decision to take Jett Howard at 11 (he was projected mid-late 20s on most boards I saw) and Cam Whitmore's sudden slide from potential top-5 to Houston at 20, the first round went more or less how it was supposed to.
I was hoping the Mavs would land Taylor Hendricks at 10 (as were they, according to play-by-play man Mark Followill), but the swaps with OKC and SAC netted them a bonus pick (OMax looks like he could be a really nice piece) and swap out a totally useless bad contract Bertans for a limited-use bad contract Richaun Holmes while also opening up the full MLE which expands their free-agency options some fair bit. Great night for Nico.
Summer League highlights should be fun. I've been texting with my Thunder friend all week and she said that it looks like Chet Holmgren will be cleared to play as well. He's been kind of understandably forgotten in the Wemby/draft hype, but should add to the excitement of this year's rookie class.
