June 23, 2023

Superhyped Prospect Victor Wembanyama Selected #1 in NBA Draft: After being hyped as the greatest prospect ever, we have to ask: is he really that great? The Sporting News ranks the hype of prospects in any sport. Is Victor freaked out by all of this hype? According to him, the answer is No. Yahoo Sports grades the first round of the 2023 NBA draft.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 12:11 PM - 1 comment