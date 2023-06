Gareth Bale: American Fans 'Accept Losing a Lot Better': Gareth Bale on Lionel Messi coming to America: "There is no consequence. You can't get relegated over there. When you lose a game you go on to the next one. They accept losing a lot better over there. They know how to lose but they celebrate every win like you have won the championship. He will definitely enjoy it."

