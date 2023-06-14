June 13, 2023

Michael Andlauer reaches deal in principle to buy Ottawa Senators: League sources said Tuesday that Toronto billionaire Michael Andlauer’s bid, which is believed to be worth $950 million U.S., has been moved to the front of the line by New York-based banker Galatioto Sports Partners (GSP) and the estate of late owner Eugene Melnyk.



The deal was confirmed by the club Tuesday morning.



Andlauer has reached an agreement in principle to purchase the Senators. That means his offer has been elevated to the next stage of due diligence and work will now ramp up with the National Hockey League to try to close the deal.

