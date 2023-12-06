June 11, 2023

Kenyan Distance Runner Breaks Two World Records in One Week: One week after setting the 1,500-meter world record, Kenyan distance runner Faith Kipyegon has set the 5,000-meter world record. No woman has held both records simultaneously since Paola Pigni of Italy in 1969. It was only Kipyegon's third time to compete at 5,000 meters and first time in eight years. Watch the race.

posted by rcade to olympics at 05:48 PM - 1 comment