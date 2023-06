Zlatan Retires from Football: After 405 goals for club and 62 for country, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has retired from football at age 41, telling fans of his final club Milan, "I say goodbye to football but not to you. It's too difficult, there are too many emotions. I'll see you around if you are lucky." In his career he played for Malmo, Ajax, Juventus, Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United, LA Galaxy and AC Milan again.

