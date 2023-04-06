June 03, 2023

City Defeats United in FA Cup: For the first time in the 152-year history of the FA Cup, storied sides Manchester United and Manchester City met in the final. Ilkay Gundogan scored for City only 12 seconds into the match, Bruno Fernandez equalized for Man U on a penalty after a Jack Grealish handball that only would've been called in the VAR era, and then Gundogan snuck the winner through a crowd and past a struggling David de Gea for the win. City now goes for the treble in the Champions League final next Saturday.

posted by rcade to soccer at 08:10 PM - 0 comments