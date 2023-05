Attention Kmart Shoppers: Chelsea is Selling Christian Pulisic: With Chelsea looking to cut salaries, six teams are looking for a Blues-light special to acquire Christian Pulisic: AC Milan, Galatasaray, Juventus, Manchester United, Napoli and Newcastle. La Vecchia Signora is the frontrunner, reports Mark Ogden of ESPN. Chelsea paid a £58 million transfer fee for Pulisic in 2019 and may sell for £20 million.

posted by rcade to soccer at 11:00 AM - 0 comments