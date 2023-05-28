May 27, 2023

Everton, Leicester City and Leeds Fighting to Stay Up: The Premier League season ends on Sunday with three clubs scrambling to avoid being the two that will be relegated: Everton, Leicester City and Leeds. At 33 points, Everton survives with a win over Bournemouth or a draw if Leicester City and Leeds don't win. At 31, Leicester needs a win over West Ham and an Everton loss or draw and Leeds needs a win over Tottenham, an Everton loss, and a Leicester loss or draw. If Leeds beats Tottenham by 3 goals, an Everton draw also keeps them up.

