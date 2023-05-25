May 25, 2023

Texas Rangers Bats Are Booming: The Texas Rangers are leading the majors with 6.4 runs a game and second in team OPS at 118. One of the surprising sources of that massive production is a player they acquired from the St. Louis Cardinals for "cash considerations" three years ago: 30-year-old Cuban outfielder Adolis Garcia. "He has the bat speed and muscle to pulverize the league’s nastiest pitches, as he proved last week when he became the first hitter to go deep off Atlanta Braves flamethrower Spencer Strider twice in one game," writes Yahoo Sports sabermetrician Zach Crizer.

