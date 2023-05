When is Olivia Pichardo Switching to Softball? Never: Olivia Pichardo is the first female to play Division I baseball, making the Brown University team as a walk-on. Her freshman season was rocky, with one at-bat as a pinch hitter, but she is undeterred. "I wasn't telling myself the odds. I was just telling myself that I was going to make the team," Pichardo said.

posted by rcade to baseball at 02:59 PM - 0 comments