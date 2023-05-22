May 21, 2023

The Fight Club of Ultra-Marathons: The Speed Project is an unsanctioned ultra-marathon race from Los Angeles to Las Vegas through Death Valley spanning 350 miles. Competitors must find their own route, water, food and shelter. It began in 2013 and strives to stay low key, but brands like Nike, New Balance and On Running have sent teams. "Last year, I remember seeing a car full of bullet holes, but it had a bench seat in the back," said runner James Poole. "I was so tired, I really considered sleeping in there it but decided it was a stupid idea. It was obviously used as shooting practice by people -- can you imagine?"

