FBI: Teen Stole $600,000 from DraftKings Users: An 18-year-old hacker who allegedly stole $600,000 from the accounts of 1,600 users on DraftKings last year said in a message that "fraud is fun." The FBI claims Joseph Garrison of Wisconsin broke into accounts using credential stuffing -- trying thousands of username/password combinations obtained from other sites. Never use the same password on multiple sites, kids.

posted by rcade to general at 03:13 PM - 0 comments