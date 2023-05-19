May 19, 2023

Ryan Brasier Will Be Missed: "I'm not here to defend Brasier's pitching ability, he was bad more often than he was good. I am here to point out that he was a goat, taking the blame for all that was wrong with the Red Sox. Maybe it was the crook in his neck, giving him a perpetually confused expression. Maybe it was the fact that he didn't seem to care, rarely showing emotion after being lifted from the game. Or maybe it was that his name is perfect for pissed-off Bostonians to say as they walk down Landsdowne: 'fahkin Brasiah'." -- Jacob Roy, Over the Monster

