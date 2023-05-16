May 15, 2023

5 Years of Legal Sports Betting Outside of Vegas: On May 14, 2018, the Supreme Court struck down a 1992 law that prohibited almost all sports betting outside of Nevada. Today you can bet in 38 states and D.C., sports gambling promotions are all over broadcasts and venues, and Las Vegas has two teams with a third on the way. "I'm kind of surprised at how big it is," said Johnny Avello, a longtime bookmaker and Sports Betting Hall of Famer who left the Wynn Las Vegas for DraftKings. "Who ever thought that there would be markets on pickleball, cornhole, the Academy Awards and the hot dog-eating contest?"

posted by rcade to general at 01:21 PM - 0 comments