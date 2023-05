The WNBA is Kind of a Big Deal: Things are looking up in the WNBA, which begins its 27th season on Friday. Last season was the most watched in 14 years and the 12-team league is talking expansion. The women's NCAA championship game drew the largest audience in event history, creating future WNBA stars out of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:56 PM - 0 comments