BMX Rider Goes to That Skatepark in the Sky: The Scottish BMX star Kriss Kyle performed tricks on a custom BMX bowl hoisted 2,000 feet in the air by a hot air balloon. The 35-minute film Don't Look Down documents the engineering and execution of the audacious Red Bull stunt. "At over 2,000 ft you're so high up it almost doesn't feel real anymore," he told Bikerumor.

posted by rcade to extreme at 03:48 PM - 0 comments