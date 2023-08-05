May 08, 2023

Gene Collier: I'm Watching Less Baseball, and It's Grand: Now that Major League games are shorter, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports columnist Gene Collier is excited to have an extra half-hour in his day -- to a point. "Who in America, other than the people who are paid to, watches baseball as a staple of their quotidian existence? Too often, the answer is old guys. What are old guys going to do with an additional 25 minutes every day? I wouldn’t presume to speculate, but of course we’ll no longer have an excuse for not having our pill organizers properly filled, and we might want to consider decisive action on those toe nails, you know, before they reach the street."

posted by rcade to baseball at 12:07 PM - 0 comments