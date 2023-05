Nick Gilbert, Son of Cleveland Cavaliers Owner, Dies: Nick Gilbert, who represented his father's Cleveland Cavaliers at the 2011 NBA Draft Lottery that gave the team the first-overall pick that became Kyrie Irving, died Saturday at age 26. Gilbert suffered from the genetic disorder neurofibromatosis. His sartorial style and sense of humor made him a fan favorite across the league.

posted by rcade to basketball at 01:33 PM - 0 comments