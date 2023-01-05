Phoenix Suns and Mercury Cut the Cable: The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are leaving cable TV and coming to local broadcast TV. Every regular season Suns game will be free to watch with an antenna and games will stream online for a fee. Mercury games will be free over the air and online. The move triples their potential audience to 2.8 million households in Arizona. NBA games used to be on local TV through the 1990s before regional sports networks grabbed the rights.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:04 AM - 2 comments
Hopefully baseball follows suit after the Bally bankruptcy stuff earlier this year.
Watching Padre games is pretty much the only reason I'd get cable (aside from decent reception since a nearby mountain blocks communications with transmission antennas), but I'm not paying over $1000 a year to watch the Padres on TV.
posted by LionIndex at 07:45 PM on April 30, 2023
That's awesome. I hope it works out for them so well that other sporting franchises do the same thing
posted by NoMich at 09:05 AM on April 30, 2023