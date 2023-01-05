April 30, 2023

Phoenix Suns and Mercury Cut the Cable: The Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury are leaving cable TV and coming to local broadcast TV. Every regular season Suns game will be free to watch with an antenna and games will stream online for a fee. Mercury games will be free over the air and online. The move triples their potential audience to 2.8 million households in Arizona. NBA games used to be on local TV through the 1990s before regional sports networks grabbed the rights.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:04 AM - 2 comments