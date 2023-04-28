April 28, 2023

Daniel Murphy Attempting MLB Comeback with Long Island Ducks: Former New York Mets All-Star Daniel Murphy is back in baseball at age 38, playing for the Long Island Ducks and hoping to return to the majors three years after his exit. A rewatch of Ken Burns' Baseball inspired his bid. "I underestimated just how cool our game was and how cool the guys were who played before me," he said.

