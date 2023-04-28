Daniel Murphy Attempting MLB Comeback with Long Island Ducks: Former New York Mets All-Star Daniel Murphy is back in baseball at age 38, playing for the Long Island Ducks and hoping to return to the majors three years after his exit. A rewatch of Ken Burns' Baseball inspired his bid. "I underestimated just how cool our game was and how cool the guys were who played before me," he said.
Murphy lives in Jacksonville and often comes on the morning show on 1010XL, telling funny or insightful stories about the game.
posted by rcade at 09:26 AM on April 28, 2023