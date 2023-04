13-Year Minor Leaguer Plays First Game in Majors: After 1,155 games over 13 minor league seasons, Drew Maggi finally played in a Major League game for the Pittsburgh Pirates. The infielder was drafted by the team in 2010 in the 15th round and received a $468,000 bonus. He got a standing ovation from the crowd Wednesday, entering as a pinch runner and striking out in one at-bat. "I saw my dad crying. I don't think I ever saw him cry before," Maggi said.

