Rangers Voice Eric Nadel on Leave for Mental Health: I tuned in the Texas Rangers game Saturday and was wondering why Eric Nadel wasn't on the radio call. Nadel's been on broadcasts since I was 12 years old in 1979. He announced in late March he would miss the start of the season for mental health treatment. "I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love," said the 71-year-old Nadel in a statement released by the team.
The Tigers' Austin Matthews is doing the same thing for the same reason.
Anxiety (and other things) is something that we're dealing with at home with the kid and I salute these guys for stepping away and stating the reasons why. It's important for my kid to see other folks that are dealing with the same thing, are up front about it, and that they are doing something about it.
posted by NoMich at 08:59 AM on April 09, 2023
Only two other current broadcasters have been with their MLB teams longer than Nadel. If you haven't read the story yet, can you think of them?
posted by rcade at 10:29 PM on April 08, 2023