April 08, 2023

Rangers Voice Eric Nadel on Leave for Mental Health: I tuned in the Texas Rangers game Saturday and was wondering why Eric Nadel wasn't on the radio call. Nadel's been on broadcasts since I was 12 years old in 1979. He announced in late March he would miss the start of the season for mental health treatment. "I now find myself dealing with anxiety, insomnia and depression which are currently preventing me from doing the job I love," said the 71-year-old Nadel in a statement released by the team.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:28 PM - 2 comments