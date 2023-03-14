Would You Bet on a WWE Match?: The WWE is trying to persuade state regulators to allow gambling on its matches. Since wrestling is, uh, fixed, this requires help from accounting firms to prove the WWE keeps outcomes secure. No word yet on whether bookmakers would be willing to set odds on wrestling. Financial columnist Matt Levine loves how much of a bad idea this is. "It seems arbitrary to be able to bet only on events that occur in the real world," he writes.
Well, I don't know, McMahon ....
posted by tommybiden at 07:20 PM on March 12, 2023
"Never bet on anything that can talk".
- Damon Runyon (anecdotally)
posted by owlhouse at 09:03 PM on March 13, 2023
You can bet on the Oscars in some places and those results are known before the event as well. Rasslin, however, does provide for lots of real prop bet opportunities during any given match. Like, how many top ropes, people's elbows, if the ref will get knocked out, etc.
posted by NoMich at 06:18 PM on March 12, 2023