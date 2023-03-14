March 12, 2023

Would You Bet on a WWE Match?: The WWE is trying to persuade state regulators to allow gambling on its matches. Since wrestling is, uh, fixed, this requires help from accounting firms to prove the WWE keeps outcomes secure. No word yet on whether bookmakers would be willing to set odds on wrestling. Financial columnist Matt Levine loves how much of a bad idea this is. "It seems arbitrary to be able to bet only on events that occur in the real world," he writes.

posted by rcade to other at 04:51 PM - 3 comments