March 10, 2023

Harvard women’s hockey team facing allegations of hazing that included ‘naked skates’: For the 2nd time in 3 months, the Harvard women’s hockey team & head coach Katey Stone are facing allegations of hazing & abusive behavior.



The latest report, from The Athletic, alleges that the program conducted annual “Naked Skates” & pressured underclassmen to mimic sex acts & drink alcohol at “Freshmen Fun Night,” among other instances that players within the program considered to be hazing.



At “Freshmen Fun Night,” first-year players were pressured to “put condoms on bananas, fake orgasms & act out skills that referenced their sexual orientation” in some instances, according to the report from Katie Strang & Hailey Salvian

