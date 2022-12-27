December 27, 2022

A Rat Played a Role in 1975's Reds/Red Sox World Series Game 6: MLB Network has been replaying MLB's 20 Greatest Games, choosing as No. 1 game 6 of the 1975 World Series between the Red Sox and the Reds. One thing I learned: The iconic camera shot of Carlton Fisk willing his home run to stay fair happened because of a rat in the Green Monster. Cameraman Louis Gerard was asked by director Harry Coyle to follow the ball. "Harry, I can't," Gerard said. "I've got a rat on my leg that's as big as a cat. It's staring me in the face. I'm blocked by a piece of metal on my right. ... How about if we stay with Fisk, see what happens?"

