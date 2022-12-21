December 20, 2022

Mortage Mogul Buying Suns and Mercury for $4 Billion: If you've been hoping to buy your own pro sports franchise when they became more affordable, forget about it. Billionaire mortgage lender Mat Ishbia is about to buy the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury for $4 billion. Two years ago the going rate for an NBA team was $2.35 billion when Joe Tsai bought the Brooklyn Nets. Departing owner Robert Sarver bought the Suns for $401 million in 2004 from Jerry Colangelo, who got the team for $44 million in 1987.

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:16 PM - 0 comments