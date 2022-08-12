US World Cup Covfefe: "Fox’s coverage of the World Cup is so bad it’s become unmissable."
Fortunately, down here we have full, live and uninterrupted coverage on SBS, one of our national public broadcasters. And the classy Martin Tyler commentating on at least half the matches.
My only two issues are with the panel - Craig Foster's lack of socks and Mark Bosnich opening his mouth. Still, Fozzie and Bozzie sound far better than what you're getting.
I saw this article on The Grauniad and thought my American mates would get a kick out of it. So to speak.
posted by owlhouse at 07:59 PM on December 05, 2022
It's good to get an owlie sighting again.
One question for you, Mr Australia: I just recently found out that The Go-Betweens had no major hits, not even in their native Australia and it blew my mind. Their brand of 1980s indie pop music was perfect for the time, especially 16 Lovers Lane. What the 1970s had with Big Star, the 1980s had with The Go-Betweens. Were you familiar with them at the time?
posted by NoMich at 10:15 AM on December 06, 2022
Hi there NoMich. The Go-Betweens were quite well known around the indie/alternative circuit, playing lots of live gigs, but never really made it on commercial FM radio. They were a bit too poppy for the hardcore alternative audience, and a bit too "Brisbane" for the larger cities of Sydney and Melbourne.
In recent years, and following Grant McLennan's death, they seem to have captured a bit of the nostalgia market for 80s music for people of my age. Lindy Morrison is currently advertising aged pensioners insurance, which makes me feel old.
To be honest, I'm not a big fan. I once called them the most over-rated under-rated band in Australia.
If that makes sense.
posted by owlhouse at 07:12 PM on December 06, 2022
I was huge fan of them back in the '80s and I still listen to them often to this day. But it just kind of blew my lizard mind that they couldn't score a big hit even in Australia. Too bad.
Tracey Thorn wrote a book about her friendship with Lindy. I need to pick it up.
posted by NoMich at 09:06 PM on December 06, 2022
If a tale of unmitigated horribleness is what it takes for us to gain an owlhouse resurfacing, I'm willing to suffer the misery to experience the surprise.
Pity poor owl, whose dissatisfaction with Cup coverage is compounded by the fact that he's enduring the muckage a day ahead of us.
posted by beaverboard at 07:52 PM on December 05, 2022