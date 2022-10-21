Crypto Deals Turn Ugly for Teams, Leagues: This isn’t the first crypto-related embarrassment that teams and leagues have recently experienced. In fact, it’s not even the first one involving FTX! The company was set to become the L.A. Angels’ sleeve advertiser next season but reportedly backed out of the deal this past June when the crypto market tanked.
The silver lining is that, pursuant to yesterday's Huddle, when pro teams and leagues decide to partner with the crypto sector, at least they're dealing with people who are bankrupt rather than billionaires.
posted by beaverboard at 10:48 AM on October 19, 2022