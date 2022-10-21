October 19, 2022

Crypto Deals Turn Ugly for Teams, Leagues: This isn’t the first crypto-related embarrassment that teams and leagues have recently experienced. In fact, it’s not even the first one involving FTX! The company was set to become the L.A. Angels’ sleeve advertiser next season but reportedly backed out of the deal this past June when the crypto market tanked.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 09:15 AM - 1 comment