October 13, 2022

Randy Johnson, the gift that keeps on giving: Randy Johnson, not a porn star, former fireballer now photographer. What *can't* he do? Concerts. Travel. Wild Life. NFL sideline photographer.

posted by NoMich to baseball at 08:21 AM

I'm not at all surprised he's a bit of a metalhead.

And whoever designed his logo gets full points:

posted by Ufez Jones at 10:36 AM on October 13, 2022

