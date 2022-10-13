Randy Johnson, the gift that keeps on giving: Randy Johnson, not a porn star, former fireballer now photographer. What *can't* he do? Concerts. Travel. Wild Life. NFL sideline photographer.
posted by NoMich to baseball at 08:21 AM - 1 comment
I'm not at all surprised he's a bit of a metalhead.
And whoever designed his logo gets full points:
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:36 AM on October 13, 2022
