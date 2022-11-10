October 09, 2022

Defendants Subpoena Phil Bryant For Info on Brett Favre-Linked Drug Company: “In late December of 2018, Defendant Brett Favre was the largest individual outside investor and holder of corporate stock in Defendant Prevacus, Inc., a private, for-profit biotechnology corporation in which Favre had individually invested over $250,000,” the May 2022 complaint said. “Also in late December of 2018, Defendant Brett Favre urged Defendant Jacob W. (“Jake”) VanLandingham, the Chief Executive Officer of Prevacus, to solicit Nancy New to use MDHS grant proceeds to invest in the stock of Prevacus, informing VanLandingham that Nancy New had previously provided substantial grant funds on his behalf.”
This shit getting worse by the day it seems. This time, WWE legend, the Million Dollar Man, is also implicated. Now we know how he got his rassler name.
Favre claimed in court today that he doesn't understand and did nothing wrong. He claims it's the media painting him as a bad guy and that he only wanted to help his alma mater.
He just doesn't get that rich white guys stealing money from the neediest of society is the single biggest problem the country has today.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:14 PM on October 11, 2022
Keep posting this stuff. Don't let up. It's just getting started.
By the time all the facts are known, Favre will be seeking asylum in Russia.
posted by beaverboard at 11:27 AM on October 10, 2022