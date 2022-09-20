September 15, 2022

Fantasy Premier League Gameweek 8: The Premier League resumes play Friday and the FPL deadline is 1:30 p.m. Eastern (7:30 p.m. Croyden). Billsaysthis has gone maximum Liverpool and is leading our league. I am mired in mid-table obscurity.
posted by rcade to soccer at 08:18 PM - 1 comment
Alas, I'm already looking up at mid-table. Maybe Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney can buy my team and at least have us above the relegation zone.
posted by bender at 07:26 PM on September 17, 2022
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2022 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
Alas, I'm already looking up at mid-table. Maybe Ryan Reynolds and Rob McIlhenney can buy my team and at least have us above the relegation zone.
posted by bender at 07:26 PM on September 17, 2022