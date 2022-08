Fantasy Premier League Week 2: Everybody Grab Erling Edition: The Fantasy Premier League week 2 deadline is early morning Saturday. Over 1 million players picked up Erling Haaland after his two-goal performance against West Ham in week 1, with 800,000 likely dropping Harry Kane to afford the move. I couldn't abandon you, Harry.

posted by rcade to soccer at 06:27 PM - 0 comments