Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams: Another Canadian world junior team is under a cloud of suspicion.
Hockey Canada released a statement Friday regarding an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2002-03 national junior team.
“We believe the alleged incident from 2003 should be investigated by the authorities, and we urge the police to open an investigation into this disturbing situation,” Hockey Canada said. “Hockey Canada will co-operate with and support the authorities in every way we can, and we once again urge anyone who may have relevant information about this alleged incident to contact Halifax police immediately.”
posted by tommybiden to hockey at 03:17 PM - 1 comment
This story isn't getting much traction here in the States, but it sure seems to be gaining a head of steam in Canada. As a hockey fan, I always want to believe that hockey players are above the fray compared to other athletes when it comes to bullshit like sexual assault. I have no idea why, when the reality is that elite hockey players are no less entitled than elite athletes in other sports.
Also, as a Devils fan, I'm discouraged that Mikey McLeod (beyond being a huge reach in the draft) has been implicated in the 2018 event and has yet to break his silence on the matter. I would hope that he gets sent packing if these allegations can be substantiated, and it sure sounds like they will be.
posted by tahoemoj at 05:59 PM on July 22, 2022