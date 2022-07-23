July 22, 2022

Police open investigations into 2003 and 2018 Canadian world junior teams: Another Canadian world junior team is under a cloud of suspicion.



Hockey Canada released a statement Friday regarding an alleged group sexual assault involving members of the 2002-03 national junior team.



“We believe the alleged incident from 2003 should be investigated by the authorities, and we urge the police to open an investigation into this disturbing situation,” Hockey Canada said. “Hockey Canada will co-operate with and support the authorities in every way we can, and we once again urge anyone who may have relevant information about this alleged incident to contact Halifax police immediately.”

