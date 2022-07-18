MLB settles minor-league class action lawsuit: Major League Baseball has agreed to a settlement over unpaid wages with its minor-league players.
posted by werty to baseball at 10:15 PM - 1 comment
I'm really posting this to gripe a little about the individual insignificance of class-action lawsuits. MLB paying $185 million is a big deal--for MLB. And the players' lawyers, who are getting 30% of the settlement, or roughly $55 million. (Mind you, contingency lawsuits mean the lawyers spent years on this deal without getting paid, so it does work both ways.) Then there's $5 million in assorted legal costs, and then there are as many as 20,000 players who could get paid out of the lawsuit, meaning each of them will receive--ready?--around $6,000. And it's probably taxable income. I feel bad for the players who excitedly pursued this initiative hoping to be made whole, only to get rewarded with a final payout that barely covers a year of car payments.
posted by werty at 10:19 PM on July 15, 2022
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2022 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
I'm really posting this to gripe a little about the individual insignificance of class-action lawsuits. MLB paying $185 million is a big deal--for MLB. And the players' lawyers, who are getting 30% of the settlement, or roughly $55 million. (Mind you, contingency lawsuits mean the lawyers spent years on this deal without getting paid, so it does work both ways.) Then there's $5 million in assorted legal costs, and then there are as many as 20,000 players who could get paid out of the lawsuit, meaning each of them will receive--ready?--around $6,000. And it's probably taxable income. I feel bad for the players who excitedly pursued this initiative hoping to be made whole, only to get rewarded with a final payout that barely covers a year of car payments.
posted by werty at 10:19 PM on July 15, 2022