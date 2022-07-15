July 14, 2022

God Almighty the Orioles Have Won 10 in a Row: Phyllis Cooper was a Baltimore native and Orioles fan since 1954 who died July 2 at age 93. Since then her beloved O's have won 10 straight games -- their best streak since 1999. Her son Randy said she was a huge fan. “One thing I learned early on was don’t call her during a game. Because she’s not going to answer you and then you’re just going to get worried, like, ‘Mom isn’t answering the phone.’"

