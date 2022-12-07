July 10, 2022

Novak Djokovic Defeats Nick Kyrgios for Seventh Wimbledon Title: After losing the first set to an unstoppable serve barrage by Nick Kyrgios, Novak Djokovic rallied to win the next three sets for his fourth consecutive and seventh overall Wimbledon men's singles championship. Kyrgios played well but got out of focus mentally, constantly yelling at his box during the second and third sets. Afterwards he and Djokovic were so friendly that the latter used his on-court interivew to declare their "bromance" official. I love tennis.

posted by rcade to tennis at 04:26 PM - 0 comments