NBA Playoff Pickem Champion: NoMich: Before the NBA Finals, NoMich trailed me by 25 points. Then Steph happened, giving NoMich the NBA Playoff Pickem championship by 6 points over cixelsyd and I. Ufez Jones captures the Costanza. Congrats, NoMich!
Yay! Thanks Steph!
posted by NoMich at 09:38 PM on July 05, 2022
I can't remember if there was a prize for this pick 'em contest. If there is, please donate it to the youths of Duuuuuval
posted by NoMich at 09:46 AM on July 06, 2022
In hindsight it may have been a mistake for me not to hedge my bets by putting Steph Curry in either top scorer or MVP, even if I thought Boston would hoist the Larry.
Draymond Green winning top fouler gave him yet another way to make me mad over these Finals.
posted by rcade at 10:07 AM on July 06, 2022
Congrats NoMich
posted by ic23b at 08:35 PM on July 05, 2022