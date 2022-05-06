June 01, 2022

Nadal and Djokovic Can't Keep Meeting Like This: Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal met in the French Open quarterfinals last night in a four-hour four-setter that ended at 1:15 a.m. in Paris. Joe Posnanski covers the first match ever held between players with 20 grand slams, 300 grand slam matches and 1,000 matches won. "[W]henever we see Nadal and Djokovic play, we understand that there’s something personal between them, something only they fully understand, something neither one really talks about," he writes. "No two men on the ATP tour have played each other so often."

