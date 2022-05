Josh Donaldson Digs the Hole Deeper: After claiming that calling Tim Anderson "Jackie" was friendly -- despite a recent on-field clash between them and friction going back years -- Josh Donaldson says in an apology to Jackie Robinson's family that he's always held his name in high regard. Because of Donaldson's taunt, Yankees fans now chant "Jackie" at Anderson. Meanwhile, the MLB has its lowest percentage of Black players in 30 years.

