Roger Angell's Life in Pieces: The New Yorker remembers Roger Angell, a long presence in its pages and offices, upon his death at 101. David Remnick: "He was not only the greatest of baseball writers; he had also lived long enough to see Babe Ruth, of the Yankees, at one end of his life and Shohei Ohtani, of the Angels, at the other."

posted by rcade to baseball at 11:07 AM