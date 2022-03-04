World Cup 2022 Draw: Group A: Qatar, Ecuador, Netherlands, Senegal
Group B: England, Iran, USA, Scotland/Wales/Ukraine
Group C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland
Group D: France, UAE/Australia/Peru, Denmark, Tunisia
Group E: Spain, Costa Rica/New Zealand, Germany, Japan
Group F: Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia
Group G: Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon
Group H: Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea
Hey, that seems to be a decent group for the USA to be in. Wait, how many teams come out of each group into the next round?
posted by NoMich at 04:01 PM on April 01, 2022
2
posted by cixelsyd at 04:08 PM on April 01, 2022
OK, good. I'm feeling good about this group. You Canadians have a good group as well. Congrats on the CONCACAF world cup qualifying championship, btw.
posted by NoMich at 05:07 PM on April 01, 2022
Is E considered Group of Death?
I don't know how good Uruguay, Croatia and Denmark are supposed to be.
posted by beaverboard at 06:36 PM on April 01, 2022
FIFA #1 Brazil has a group match on Thanksgiving Day, and USA plays England on Black Friday.
posted by bender at 01:57 PM on April 01, 2022