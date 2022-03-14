March 13, 2022

Heckler at Indian Wells Rattles Naomi Osaka: A heckler who yelled "Naomi, you suck!" during her second-round match at Indian Wells left Naomi Osaka visibly shaken Saturday. She asked the chair for permission to address the crowd during the match -- which would've been unprecedented -- and was denied. After she lost 6-0, 6-4 to Veronica Kudermetova, Osaka was given the unusual opportunity to speak to the crowd despite losing.

posted by rcade to tennis at 02:43 PM - 1 comment