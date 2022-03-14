Heckler at Indian Wells Rattles Naomi Osaka: A heckler who yelled "Naomi, you suck!" during her second-round match at Indian Wells left Naomi Osaka visibly shaken Saturday. She asked the chair for permission to address the crowd during the match -- which would've been unprecedented -- and was denied. After she lost 6-0, 6-4 to Veronica Kudermetova, Osaka was given the unusual opportunity to speak to the crowd despite losing.
Osaka had been enjoying her matches more lately, win or lose, but this setback suggests she is still having trouble with the mental side of the sport.
Her desire to address fan abuse was understandable but when she finally got the mic her comments didn't accomplish much. I wish she had asked fans to call out abusive behavior when it occurs so that abusive people are ejected.
As a big fan of tennis I see a lot of awful behavior towards players on social media. Most of it seems to be coming from degenerate gamblers enraged when their wager loses.
posted by rcade at 02:52 PM on March 13, 2022