Russia and Belarus Suspended From International Hockey Play: Suspension of all Russian and Belarusian National Teams and Clubs from participation in every age category and in all IIHF competitions or events until further notice. And that's just the beginning of the statement.
FIFA and UEFA have now booted Russia as well.
posted by bender at 01:26 PM on March 01, 2022
Speaking of the megayachts of the oligarchs, check out this Twitter feed. And one for their jets.
posted by NoMich at 01:32 PM on March 01, 2022
Yachts and Jets ..
Everyone knows about LEO Satellites because of Starlink's success over the past 5 years. There are many LEO's that have been orbiting the earth for decades all for non-commercial applications such as weather "and other" research purposes.
Eye witness tracking is interesting but certain groups know where these yachts are at all times.
posted by cixelsyd at 08:11 PM on March 01, 2022
In addition to suspensions, termination of buoyancy advisories are being issued.
posted by beaverboard at 10:54 PM on February 28, 2022