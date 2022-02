Tell Us How You Really Feel, Alexandra Trusova: "Everyone has a gold medal, everyone, but not me. I hate skating. I hate it. I hate this sport. I will never go out on the ice again! Never! I hate! It’s impossible, it’s impossible! You can not do it this way." -- Russian figure skating silver medalist Alexandra Trusova

