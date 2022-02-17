February 17, 2022

Meet the New No. 1 American in Women's Tennis: Danielle Collins was the runner up at this year's Australian Open, which made her the top-ranked American female tennis player for the first time. Collins is a former college champion who didn't have much backing to rise in her sport. She had surgery for endometriosis last year and also has rheumatoid arthritis. She lacks an apparel sponsor or an agent. But she's pugnacious, aggressive and determined. "She goes out there and she’s super competitive and fierce and doesn’t apologize for it, and I think it’s awesome," said fellow American Jessica Pegula.

