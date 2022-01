Son Sues Mom Over Baseball Card Collection: Christopher Trencher has filed suit in New York to make his mother hand over a baseball card collection that includes 1953 Topps Satchel Paige and Ralph Kiner cards worth more than $25,000. The 55-year-old claims she bought them for him in the 1980s. She claims he gave them to her. "I want to enjoy them with whatever years I have left," said mom Carol Ivanick.

